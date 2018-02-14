A GRATEFUL dad hopes to raise thousands of pounds for a children’s charity that came to his family’s aid after his son was born seriously ill.

Butcher Mark Dean, 29, from Walton, wants to raise more than £3,000 for the Sick Children’s Trust, which stepped in after his son David was taken ill.

At just a few hours old, David was rushed to the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge following a series of seizures after a difficult birth.

Mum Poppy and Mark had to wait for her to receive further treatment before she could be discharged to join their new-born son, who is now two.

While they waited, the couple were told about the charity’s Homes From Home in Cambridge, which provided them with free accommodation just minutes from their son’s hospital bedside.

Mark, who works at Wright’s of Frinton, said: “We had only been with David for a few hours before he was taken away from us and rushed to the Rosie Hospital, miles away from home – we were devastated.

“Poppy was kept in Colchester Hospital and needed me to be there with her.

“And although we were in constant contact with the doctors in Cambridge and knew David was OK, the next morning Poppy was so anxious she discharged herself and we raced to Cambridge."

Mark and Poppy Dean with their son David, now aged two

He added: “We had already heard about the Sick Children’s Trust, but didn’t find out that we had been given a room by the charity at Chestnut House until we arrived at the hospital.

“Seeing his tiny body in an incubator on the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) was heart-breaking. He was so small and so perfect.

“The scariest thing was that nobody knew what was wrong with him.

“Our whole world had been turned upside down, but thanks to the Sick Children’s Trust we were given our own room, just a floor away from NICU.

“This meant we could see David at any time we wanted, day or night, without having to make the four hour round trip.

“Without this amazing charity, the already overwhelming circumstances would have been a lot worse, so this is why I wanted to challenge myself to raise as much money as possible so they can continue helping other families to be close to their child, as they did with Poppy and I.”

Doctors were unable to say why David had suffered from the seizures, but he was eventually stabilised and after five days on unit he was strong enough to be transferred back to Colchester Hospital.

At a week old his parents took him home for the first time with no further complications.

Mark added: “We feel very lucky to have been supported in free Home from Home accommodation and understand that many other families do not have that opportunity.

“That’s why I would love to raise as much money as I can for the Sick Children’s Trust – a charity that recognises a family needs to be just minutes away from their seriously ill child.

“At a time when your whole world has been turned upside down they offer hope.”

Mark raised £2,275 for his charity effort by hosting a quiz night at the Manor in Great Holland and hopes to hit the £3,000 target by taking on the London Marathon in April, which he hopes to complete within five hours.

Abi Abdel-aal, manager of Chestnut House, said: “When David was on NICU, it was very hard for Mark and Poppy, but I’m so pleased we were able to support them at Chestnut House.

“It means so much to us when families stay in touch and raise money for the charity. Their support is vital in helping us to be there for more families with seriously ill children in hospital.

“We’re so pleased to hear that David has made a fantastic recovery and had a lovely second birthday. And we’re wishing Mark the best of luck with the London Marathon.”

To sponsor Mark, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com.