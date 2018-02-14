A PENSIONER crashed his car after getting behind the wheel having drunk eight pints of Guinness.

Lynton Bennett had been drinking in pubs around Clacton throughout the evening but decided to try to get back home to Barnardiston Road, Colchester, by driving his Volvo on November 5.

Shortly after starting his journey he crashed into a parked car in London Road, Clacton.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Tests revealed 121mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

The legal limit is 80.

Bennett, 69, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Selena Dines, mitigating, said he had spaced his drinks out across the evening and thought he was still fit to drive.

He was handed a 16-month driving ban and fined £120. He must also pay court costs of £115.