FEARS have been raised that a popular residents’ association could fold if a new chairman does not come forward.

Kirby Residents’ Association, which meets every month at the Baker Hall in Kirby Cross, has more than 280 members.

But Ray Enever is retiring after 15 years as chairman and two other committee members are also standing down.

Vice-chairman Ray Frith paid tribute to Mr Enever for his years of dedication but said the association is at risk of closing as there is no interest from younger people.

He said: “Ray is 80 next year and has decided to retire after 15 years as chairman. Two other committee members are resigning as well.

“I’m in my 70s and won’t be able to take on the role. We are in great danger of folding up and we don’t have any young people who want to follow on.

“Ray has done a lot of work behind the scenes for the village – he is always sending emails.

“He sorts out everything from broken pavements to potholes and getting public rights of way cleared.

“He worked very hard for the people of Kirby. I don’t think people realise how much Ray has helped people living here and I would like to express my gratitude for everything he has done.”

Mr Enever has campaigned against rogue parking by parents outside Kirby Primary Academy and against plans for mass development in the village, including for 240 homes in Halstead Road. Tendring Council originally turned down Linden Homes’ proposals for up to 240 houses and a ‘community hub’ with either a 40-bed care home or a healthcare facility, but a planning inspector overruled the council’s decision after the developers appealed.

Mr Frith said residents are mainly concerned that plans for three-way traffic lights at the junction of Halstead Road and Frinton Road will cause “chaos”. The developers are due to speak to residents at the association’s meeting in April, which will then by followed by the annual general meeting.

Mr Frith said that if a new chairman cannot be found at the AGM, the association could be forced to close.

He added: “We have been quite a strong residents’ association, it would be a real shame if it does fold.

“If anybody wants to take over as chairman we would be very grateful.”

Mr Enever said: “I’m 79 this year and when I retired thought I’d get some time off, but I’ve been busier since I retired.

“I hope someone comes forward – we do need a residents’ association in the area. There must be someone out there who can take up the reins.”

Anyone interest in taking over should email Mr Frith at raymondfrith1@aol.com.