CONTROVERSIAL plans for 175 homes on the outskirts of Clacton have been rejected by council planners.

Ray Chapman Associates submitted new plans for the estate on land south of Centenary Way, last year.

Critics claim building on the car boot sale site, between Clacton and Little Clacton, would lead to the town and village merging.

Tendring Council turned down a separate application for 175 homes on the site in June 2016, but the developer won an appeal overturning the decision.

The council then launched a legal challenge against the planning inspector’s decision last November, which the developer failed to contest.

New plans for the site were submitted in March last year and have now been rejected.

A council spokesman said: “Council planning officers have rejected the proposals as they fall outside of the settlement boundary as outlined both in the existing local plan and the emerging new local plan.

“The planned development also falls within the green gap separating Clacton from Little Clacton.

“No Section 106 – an agreement determining developer contributions to community facilities such as school places – was completed prior to determination which is contrary to the relevant planning policies.”

A planning statement by the developer said the blueprints had been changed to maximise the gap between Little Clacton and Clacton, and create a permanent landscaped green space.

Little Clacton Parish Council objected to the application fearing it would lead to the “coalescence” of the village with Clacton.

“A development of this magnitude cannot be allowed on protected green gap land,” it said.