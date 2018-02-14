TENDRING Volunteer Police Cadets have been calling on retailers to support Operation Sceptre.

The cadets were in Brightlingsea to hand out posters to retailers asking them to be diligent about their knife sales.

All of the retailers took a Fearless poster and were happy to display them.

Sgt Pete Gerard from Clacton LPT, said: "It is fantastic that cadets can deliver this message.

"They underwent education on the topic of knife crime just last week and are now delivering the Operation Sceptre message on behalf of Essex Police.

“The cadets are able to talk confidently on the topic to retailers, and we have found it has a real relevance to the cadets’ age group.

“They talk with passion about why carrying knives concerns them and we are very proud of what they achieved today.

"Today, the team visited fifteen retailers, and will be doing this throughout the week.