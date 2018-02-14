A MAN has been charged with drugs possession following a stop by the Operation Raptor team.

The 36-year-old was charged during Operation Sceptre deployments on Monday.

Paul Howell, of Sunbeam Avenue, Jaywick, will face one count of possession of a class A drug.

He is expected to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on March, 2.

Howell has been released on police bail until then.

A 27-year-old man was also cautioned for drugs possession.