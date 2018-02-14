TIME is running out for good causes to put themselves forward to be the main charity at this summer’s Clacton Carnival.

Last year the Hospital Hopper bus service received a £2,500 boost from money raised at the carnival procession.

Tendring Scouts, CADOWS, the Friends of West Cliff Theatre, RNLI and Clacton Maternity Unit have also benefited in the past.

This year’s carnival runs from August 11-19.

The deadline for applications is Monday, February 19 and organisations must be based in Clacton to apply.

For full details of how to be considered for the main charity, write to carnival secretary Mrs Pat Stannard, 55 Crown Road, Clacton CO15 1AU, or visit clactoncarnival.org.