Long delays are expected on the railways after a person was hit by a train at Kelvedon.

The incident means services between Liverpool Street and Colchester, Colchester Town, Clacton on Sea, Harwich Town, Ipswich and Norwich are unable to run between Witham and Colchester.

A person was hit by a train earlier between Witham and #MarksTey, services between Liverpool St and Colchester, Colchester Town, Clacton on Sea, Harwich Town, Ipswich and Norwich are now able to run between Witham & Colchester — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 13, 2018

Passengers are being advised to expect 90 minutes of delays until 9pm by train operator Greater Anglia.

