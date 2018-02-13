Long delays are expected on the railways after a person was hit by a train at Kelvedon.
The incident means services between Liverpool Street and Colchester, Colchester Town, Clacton on Sea, Harwich Town, Ipswich and Norwich are unable to run between Witham and Colchester.
A person was hit by a train earlier between Witham and #MarksTey, services between Liverpool St and Colchester, Colchester Town, Clacton on Sea, Harwich Town, Ipswich and Norwich are now able to run between Witham & Colchester— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 13, 2018
Passengers are being advised to expect 90 minutes of delays until 9pm by train operator Greater Anglia.
Service Update 20:35 - Major disruption to services leaving London Liverpool St with lines now OPEN between Witham and #MarksTey following a person being hit by a train. Updates: https://t.co/10XonndKmC RH— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 13, 2018
