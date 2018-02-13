Families with children under 12 will be able to apply for up to £2,000 of childcare support per child each year from today.

Parents, including those who are self-employed, can apply online for tax-free childcare by visiting the Childcare Choices website here.

If a child is disabled, the Government will give up to £4,000 of financial support.

Liz Truss, chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “Tax-free childcare will cut thousands of pounds from childcare bills and is good news for working parents.

“More parents will be able to work if they want to and this demonstrates our commitment to helping families with the cost of living.

"All eligible parents should take advantage of the available support.”

For every £8 parents pay into their childcare account, the government will add an extra £2.

Once eligible parents have opened their new account they can start paying their childcare provider straightaway, using the government contribution.

All registered childcare providers, whether nannies, nurseries, childminders or after school clubs, can sign up online now to receive parents’ payments.

To watch a video explaining how this works, click here.