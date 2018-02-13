Jack's death in Titanic has been voted the most romantic movie moment of all time.

With it being Valentine’s Day, sofa specialist ScS conducted research to determine our favourite romantic movie moments of all time.

When it comes to films about love, it turns out the classics are still the best.

Jack choosing Rose’s life over his own in Titanic, the “I’ll give you the moon, Mary” scene in It’s a Wonderful Life and Noah and Allie kissing in the rain after spending years apart in The Notebook all made it into the top ten.

The full list included:

1. Titanic (1998) – Jack chooses to save Rose’s life over his own in the sea

2. Ghost (1990) – The pottery making scene

3. Dirty Dancing (1987) – “Nobody puts baby in the corner” final dance scene

4. Love Actually (2003) – Mark proclaims his love to Juliet at her door using cue cards

5. Pretty Woman (1990) – Edward climbs up the fire escape to Vivian at the end of the film

6. The Notebook (2004) – Noah and Allie kiss in the rain when reunited after years apart

7. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) – “I’ll give you the moon, Mary”

8. Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001) – Bridget and Mark Darcy kiss in the snow at the end of the film

9. Notting Hill (1999) – “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a guy, asking him to love me”

10. Romeo & Juliet (1996) – Romeo and Juliet first see each other through the fish tank at the Capulet masquerade party As well as our favourite romantic films, ScS also found the top movie characters most likely to make us swoon.

The top five most dateable male and female characters of all time were found to be:

Male

1. Johnny Castle in Dirty Dancing played by Patrick Swayze

2. Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean played by Johnny Depp

3. Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones’ Diary played by Colin Firth

4. James Bond played by Daniel Craig

5. Jack Dawson in Titanic played by Leonardo DiCaprio

Female

1. Black Widow in The Avengers played by Scarlett Johansson

2. Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman played by Julia Roberts

3. Sandy in Grease played by Olivia Newton-John

4. Lara Croft in Tomb Radar played by Angelina Jolie

5. Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffanys played by Audrey Hepburn