POLICE are appealing for help to find a woman who is missing from Colchester.

Chloe Ayres, 22, is described by Essex Police as vulnerable and officers are concerned for her welfare.

A spokesman said she has been missing since Saturday, February 10.

"Chloe is 5ft 3in tall and of slim build," he said.

"This is a recent image of Chloe, but she has just dyed her hair blonde.

"She was last seen wearing bottle green jean leggings, black shoes, and a parka style green jacket with black sleeves.

"If anyone has seen Chloe, please call us immediately on 101."