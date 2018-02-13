A DERELICT boat has been destroyed by fire in a blaze in Jaywick.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Brooklands just after 11.30pm last night.

The 20ft-long boat was already engulfed in flames.

A brigade spokesman said: "The boat was beached at the time and no-one was inside. It has been totally destroyed by the fire, which was extinguished by 11.55pm.

"Crews remained at the scene for a short time after to dampen down the area and ensure there was no risk of re-ignition."

Two fire engines from Clacton attended the blaze.