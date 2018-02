POLICE have released CCTV footage of a man suspected of stealing clothing from a supermarket.

A shoplifter took a pair of jeans from Asda, in Main Road, Dovercourt, at about 12.35pm on January 20.

Police have now released this image of a man wanted in connected with the theft.

Anyone who recognises him should contact Harwich police on 101 quoting crime number 42/9424/18.