A BLIND cat left abandoned at the side of the road is on the hunt for a new home.

Frail puss Sebastian was dumped at the roadside on the A133 near Frating two weeks ago.

He was spotted by a motorist who picked him up and took him to the Colne Valley branch of Cats Protection.

Sebastian is now being cared for Millennium Vets in Braintree.

Cat protection press officer Terry Hughes said: “The story began two weeks ago when a motorist driving along in heavy traffic on the A133 near Frating between Colchester and Clacton saw a grey Ford Focus pull up in the opposite carriageway.

“What she saw next shocked her deeply.

“A man and a woman got out of the car, dropped a cat on a patch of grass by the road then climbed back in and sped away.

“The motorist drove to the next roundabout, turned around and came back to where the cat had been abandoned.

“She managed to grab the distressed and confused creature just as he was about to wander out into the traffic.

“And that is where his luck changed.”

Mr Hughes said the moggy, whose blindness is thought to have been caused by his high blood pressure, is now receiving good care and treatment for his condition.

He said: “But he is an old, frail cat and now needs a loving home, where he can be live out however long he has left, surrounded by warmth and affection.”

To offer Sebastian a home call the Colne Valley branch of Cats Protection on 01376 755725 or visit www.colnevalley.cats.org.uk.