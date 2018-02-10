A PEDESTRIAN suffered a leg injury after being hit by a car on a zebra crossing in Clacton.

The victim - a man in his 30s - was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Old Road.

The driver failed to stop at the scene.

Police say the victim's injuries were not serious.

The incident happened at about 7pm on Friday, January 26. Details have only just been released by the police, who are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should call PC Nigel Taplin at Stanway road police on 101.