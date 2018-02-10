A SECOND man has been charged in connection with an incident where a man reported being shot at in Clacton.

The alleged incident happened in Beach Road on November 15 last year.

Lee O’Sullivan, 27, of Albert Street, London, was arrested in Islington on Thursday.

He has been charged with three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and one of possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

O’Sullivan is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.

Another man has already been charged with three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possessing an imitation firearm with intent.

He is due to stand trial in April.