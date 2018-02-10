Police are appealing for information about a collision on the A12 Stanway bypass where two vehicles failed to stop.

The incident happened at about 9.45am on Sunday, January 21.

A black Ford Fiesta was involved in a road-related dispute with a silver estate before colliding with a white Mercedes at around 9.45am.

Both vehicles involved in the dispute failed to stop at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes - a woman aged in her 40s - was uninjured during the collision but left shaken.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Roy Linton at Stanway road policing unit on 101 quoting incident 291 of 21/01 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.