DRIVERS faced serious traffic delays this morning after a crash blocked the west-bound A120 between Clacton and Colchester.

The accident happened near Elmstead, about a mile and a half after the Clacton sliproad.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

Colchester-bound traffic was backed up to the A133 sliproad to the A120.

Emergency services were at the scene.

11.30am update: The accident is now cleared.