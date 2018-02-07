CONTROVERSIAL proposals for almost 50 new homes have been given the green light.

Developers Go Homes already had outline permission for 49 houses on a site west of Heckford’s Road in Great Bentley.

Tendring Council rejected the application almost two years ago but the developers overturned the decision after lodging an appeal.

The detailed plans were recommended for approval when they went before the council’s planning committee.

Susanne Ennos, the council’s planning team leader, told the committee a revised scheme had been submitted which was broadly in line with the original but with a few changes.

“The 2.42 hectare site is currently a flat arable field bounded by hedgerows on three sides with a public footpath running through the land,” she added.

“There will be a mixture of three, four and five bedroom homes of two and two and a half storeys of an acceptable design.

“The hedgerows are to be retained and strengthened and the footpath is to be improved. Parking standards are in excess of the requirements and the garden sizes meet the requirements in all but three cases.”

Great Bentley Parish Council objected to the plans and Tendring Council received 12 letters of objection.

Critics said the development will have a negative impact on the famous village green and the village’s conservation area.