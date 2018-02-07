A CHARITY which aims to get those living on the street back on their feet has been given a cash boost.

Volunteers at the Action For Homeless project, based in Clacton, were given £500 by the town’s Asda store and foundation.

Charity boss Juliet Ryan said: “We would like to thank all of the Asda shoppers and the store in Clacton – we really appreciate the community’s support.

“We’d also like to thank the Asda Foundation for their support for our worthy cause.

“We know it will really help us to develop the Action For Homeless project further.”

To get involved with the charity’s work, call 0345 055 9859 or email info@workingactiongroup.org.