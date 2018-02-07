AN ambitious marketing administrator is set to don his best superhero costume and pound the pavements to raise money for a charity which helped his terminally-ill father through his last days.

Nathan Price, who lives in Clacton, is taking on a 10km run in aid of St Helena Hospice in Colchester on March 18.

Staff at the hospice helped care for his late father Andrew after he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2008.

The 26-year-old said his father underwent treatment, but the cancer came back even more aggressively.

It spread to Andrew’s lymph nodes and by 2012 the disease had started to attack his spine.

“I can still hear my dad screaming in pain and the worst thing about this was that I couldn’t do anything to help apart from be there for him,” Nathan said.

Unfortunately Andrew’s cancer had spread to his brain and his family made the decision for him to be admitted to St Helena Hospice.

“As you can imagine, this was the hardest day of my life to sit there and basically wait for my dad to pass away,” said Nathan.

“My dad was my hero. He was the most kind and caring person you could have known – nothing was too much trouble for him.”

Nathan is completing the run in memory of his father who died on September 30, 2012, aged just 53.

“I’m doing this run to try and raise as much money for this fantastic charity who cared for my dad in his final days,” he said.

“I will be doing it in fancy dress, but I haven’t decided what yet.

“Just as long as it isn’t Wonder Woman because I definitely don’t have the legs to pull that off!

"I’ve been training extremely hard for this.

“I can’t thank the staff at the hospice enough for the love and support they gave our family after he had passed away.”

If you would like to donate to Nathan’s fund, click here.