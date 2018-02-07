A CONTROVERSIAL bid to install “mosquito” devices to make youths “buzz off” from parts of Frinton and Walton has been approved by town councillors.

Councillors were split when deciding if the high-pitched anti-loitering devices should be installed, when they met at last week’s Frinton and Walton Town Council meeting.

But the move went through on the mayor’s casting vote.

The devices work by producing a high-frequency sound which can mostly only be heard by young people.

The sound emitted is not painful or harmful, but is designed to be “irritating” in a bid to stop youngsters gathering in certain areas.

Some councillors wanted to install the devices in the shelters by the sea front in Frinton and Walton after a spate of vandalism over the past months. Deputy mayor Iris Johnson said: “We should have respect for the younger people, but they don’t have respect for the elderly. The damage to the bus shelters is appalling.

“We have to take some action and this is the best way forward.

Mayor Robert Bucke added: “It could be a temporary fix, but it is a substantial problem.

“The shelters aren’t ours, but we do pay to maintain them.”

However, other councillors said it would be a shame to install the devices and the council should be more proactive and do more to get involved with younger members of the community.

Walton councillor Delyth Miles said: “This is a real shame.

“Young people have to go somewhere. I’ve worked with young people all my life and I really do not think this is the answer.

“It’s clearly just moving the problem on.

“I also think it will be detrimental to people with hearing aids – there’s a lot of elderly people in this area.”

Councillor Vanda Watling was also against the anti-loitering devices and feared dogs and other animals would be affected by the high-frequency sounds.

“Where are these young people going to go?” she added.

“Most of the young people in this area are law-abiding citizens.

“To me it’s awful that we are putting these in place, as they won’t be able to enjoy the area.

“I don’t believe this is the right way forward – I think this is a disappointing decision.”

The council voted to trial the anti-loitering devices for three months after the mayor’s casting vote.