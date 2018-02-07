A BID to build a large house next to a 15th century village church has been turned down because of its impact on the historic building.

Developers wanted to put up the four-bedroom detached house on the former Great Holland Nurseries site in Church Lane.

Heritage body Historic England said the building would have a negative impact on All Saints' Church, which dates back to 1413.

It is grade two star-listed because of its special architectural and historic interest.

A report by Historic England said: "The further development of this site and loss of any separation between village and church would cause harm to the setting of All Saints' Church and the character and appearance of the conservation area."

The proposed home's garden would have run up to the churchyard.

Tendring Council turned down the plans a year ago after deciding the house would damage the significance of the church and conservation area.

Developers Principal Homes launched an appeal in a bid to overturn the decision.

But a planning inspector has now agreed with the council and refused permission.

Frinton and Walton Town Council had also objected to the development.