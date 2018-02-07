PIANTEL, comprising harpist Dylan Cernyw and pianist Annette Bryn Parri, returned to the Clacton Arts and Lits stage on Monday to present a kaleidoscope of music from serious classics to foot-tapping popular melodies.

A rousing arrangement of Granada set us off to a good start and the promise implied was kept with a follow-up of Welsh favourite Dyro Dangnefedd.

Solos followed, with Annette’s gently haunting theme from Dr Zhivago and Dylan playing Danny Boy.

Between pieces they spoke of their musical careers and how they came together in 2005. The first half continued with the Bette Midler tune for The Rose followed by Gershwin’s Summertime.

Their penultimate melody was Myfanwy, before the first half concluded with Men Of Harlech.

The second half continued with El Cumbanchero, interspersed with some shorter Welsh tunes followed by Annette tinkling away with a Glenn Miller medley.

Dylan plucked the strings of his magnificent harp to charm us with a rendition of Andy William’s Feelings and then Autumn Leaves. The beautiful combination of piano and harp was highlighted when they finished the evening with Scott Joplin’s Maple Leaf Rag and The Entertainer.

The audience demanded an encore and Annette and Dylan obliged with a very gentle Home Sweet Home.

PATRICIA WALLER