A BY-ELECTION to replace a councillor who quit “by mistake” will take place next week.

Clacton’s St Paul’s ward councillor Jack Parsons accidentally sent a draft resignation email to Tendring Council’s chief executive in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.

Despite sending a second email to retract his resignation, the independent councillor was told it was too late by council chiefs.

The seven candidates standing in the by-election are: independent Stephen Andrews; the Green Party’s Robert Cockroft; independent William Hones; Conservative Sue Honeywood; Labour’s Rosie-Roella Kevlin; Liberal Democrat Keith Pitkin; and Ukip’s Mike Vaughan-Chatfield.

The poll will be held between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, February 15.