A SCHEME to help fund community projects in Tendring expects to have handed out more than £800,000 by the end of the financial year.

Tendring Council set up the Big Society Fund scheme in 2011 to support organisations providing services to residents in the district.

Since then it has awarded more than £750,000 to almost 80 different projects.

Three more are working on bids and if they are successful, the total awarded will rise to just under £800,000.

Projects which have received funding range from £900 for a ladder for Clacton’s Pier Avenue Players drama group to almost £8,500 for Churches Together’s street pastor scheme.

Council finance boss Carlo Guglielmi said: “I am delighted that over the past seven years we have been able to support so many different groups across our district.

“While some of the amounts awarded may seem small, the grants will have had a big impact for the organisations receiving them – and for the people who use their services. Our ambition is to keep topping up the Big Society Fund as and when the council can, so we can continue to support these fantastic community groups in the vital work they do for residents.

“Tendring is blessed with a wealth of these organisations all working to improve quality of life in our district.”