PATIENTS in Clacton fear they could be forced to travel to the south of Essex if a mental health unit is downgraded.

Clacton’s Peter Bruff inpatient ward, which provided assessment and treatment for adults with acute mental health problems, was transferred to the King’s Wood Centre in Colchester just 18 months ago.

Health campaigners in Clacton now fear the services will be downgraded to a limited five-day stay assessment unit.

Tom Wood, 49, ran a self-help group at Clacton’s Brotherhood Hall and campaigned against the closure of the ward in Clacton.

“I received information from an Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust employee stating that, despite assurances at the time, not quite 18 months later the Peter Bruff unit in Colchester will be downgraded to a limited five-day stay assessment unit.

“If patients need continuing hospital care after that, they will be placed on other wards, potentially many miles away if there is no room at Colchester.

“This amounts to the closure of 17 acute beds from our area.”

Campaigners, including trust governor Andy Wood, said they were disgusted at the decision by the trust, which runs mental health services in the district, to transfer the ward to Colchester.

Mr Wood said: “The Clacton area has a high percentage of people with mental health issues and they have already been hit by the closure of the ward in Clacton.

“I have been informed that the current unit will be downgraded and patients will have to go to the south of the county.

“I campaigned against the closure of the ward in Clacton and unless the trust can prove this is better for patients in Clacton, then I will be campaigning against this.

“I don’t think it will be better for them.

“This would be a real change of use and there must be a consultation before anything happens.”

The trust previously stressed the Peter Bruff ward was simply moving location, but Mr Wood, who is also county councillor for Clacton North, said it was a closure in “layman’s terms”.

After being contacted by the Gazette, a spokesman for Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust admitted they are looking into making changes to services at the Peter Bruff ward.

“We are looking at various options to improve services at Peter Bruff Ward and nothing has been decided at this stage,” he said.

“When we make plans to change a service, it is always in the best interest of our patients.

“We have been in discussions with the clinical commissioning groups who commission our services and we plan to consult with our staff, the public and the health overview and scrutiny committee in the near future.”