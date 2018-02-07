HOUSEHOLDS in Tendring should see a fall in the amount they pay for water to their homes this year.

Affinity Water, which supplies homes across the district, says its average household bill will drop £8 to £175 a year from April.

The figure does not include charges for waste water, which is dealt with by Anglian Water.

The company, which covers Tendring, parts of north London and the Dover area, says it is continuing a £500million investment programme to reduce leaks and help people save water.

Spokesman Amanda Reynolds said: “We are pleased to continue to reduce average household bills before inflation for another year to make sure that we offer our customers value for money and keep their bills as low as we can."