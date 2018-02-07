Due to a track defect at London Liverpool Street some lines are blocked.

Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 5pm A track defect just outside Liverpool Street Station means that Greater Anglia, Stansted Express and London Overground services are currently unable to use platforms 1 to 10.

This is primarily affecting services between Liverpool Street and Cambridge, Cheshunt via Seven Sisters, Chingford, Enfield Town, Hertford East and Stansted Airport in both directions.

Some Greater Anglia and Stansted Express service will be diverted to run between Tottenham Hale and Stratford not serving Liverpool Street.

Connections will be available at Stratford on Greater Anglia London Underground and TFL Rail services to Liverpool Street.

The Underground Victoria line runs from Tottenham Hale via Seven Sisters to King's Cross Connecting with the Circle, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines to and from Liverpool Street.

Journey time approximately 30 minutes allowing for changing at Kings Cross.

Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield, Southend Victoria, Chelmsford, Colchester and Ipswich are also affected and some services on these routes may be cancelled or revised.