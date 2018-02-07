DOG owners are being advised to take extra care when walking their pets on beaches in Tendring after cases of fatal shellfish poisoning.

Dogs have died across Norfolk and Suffolk in the past month from paralytic shellfish poisoning.

It is caused when animals consume shellfish contaminated with algae.

A husky died after eating a shore crab at Felixstowe Ferry in Suffolk.

Tests also found high levels of toxins in starfish and dab at Cley in Norfolk after a golden retriever died.

Tests on a variety of marine species, including brown crabs, spider crabs, shore crabs, velvet swimming crabs, dab and whelks have revealed low levels of toxins.

It is thought the contaminated animals were washed up on beaches during winter storms.

Julian Gregory, of the Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority said: “At this point there is nothing to indicate that species sold for human consumption, such as brown crabs or lobster, is affected, but as a precautionary measure we are sampling a range of marine animals to ensure that any ongoing PSP contamination is identified.”

Dog walkers are being urged to prevent their pets eating anything found on beaches in Tendring.

Council environment boss Michael Talbot said: “Whilst walking on the coast this includes keeping pets under close control, on leads or muzzled.

“There is no evidence to show there is an issue on Tendring’s beaches, but it is better to be safe than sorry.”

“Any owners of pets that have become ill after consuming items on a beach are asked to report the matter to Tendring Council once a vet has confirmed they meet the possible symptoms of PSP.”

Fishermen are also being advised that if they catch dabs they may want to return them to the sea.