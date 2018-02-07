THE award-winning West Cliff Youth Theatre are back in action this week with a new production of Footloose - The Musical.

Packed with fantastic music it tells the story of city boy Ren McCormack who has to move from Chicago to a small backwoods town.

To his horror singing and dancing have been banned following an accident five years earlier.

But he is determined to bring life back to the town.

Footloose runs at the West Cliff from February 15-17 at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets are £9 on 01255 433344.