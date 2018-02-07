CAMPAIGNERS are “disgusted” after a High Court judge rejected a bid to halt controversial plans for more than 130 homes in Holland-on-Sea.

One Property Group can now build the 132-home estate on a 21-acre site in Sladbury's Lane between Valley Farm Holiday Park, in Valley Road, and Happy Valley Bowling Club.

Tendring Council originally refused the application in August 2016, but a Government planning inspector overturned that decision, saying the council was unable to show it had a five-year supply of housing land, which means there is a “presumption in favour of sustainable development”.

The council mounted a High Court legal challenge to his decision last year, saying it disagreed with the inspector’s conclusions over housing numbers.

But it has now been told a planning judge has refused to hear its application for a judicial review because there is “no perceived error in law” and that it was not for the courts to decide on the merits of a planning matter.

Holland Residents’ Association councillor Joy Broderick said residents are shocked by the decision.

She said: “The campaigners are devastated – we have been fighting against homes in Sladbury’s Lane for ten years.

“Now the landowner’s expensive legal team, headed by a QC, has overridden local democracy.

“This site is not included in the Local Plan for development – it is outside the settlement boundary and inside the protected green space.

“We fear this will open the floodgates for more homes on what is floodland.”

The court ordered Tendring Council must pay the Secretary of State’s costs of £4,463 for responding to the judicial review application.

Council leader Neil Stock said the authority “reluctantly” accepted the decision.

He said: “When we decided to take legal action to challenge the inspector’s decision, it was done based on solid reasons and it is unfortunate that on this occasion we have not been successful.

“The inspector’s decision was based on specific information about this particular application and I am determined it will not alter the council’s resolve to present robustly the housing land supply position and defend its decisions as necessary.”

The scheme also includes a new sports field, as well as a new access road and roundabout from Sladbury’s Lane.