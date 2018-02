ROCK the Tower is back in Jaywick to give wannabe guitar heroes and demon drummers the chance to crank up the volume and shake the fort's historic foundations.

Free music sessions are being held for youngsters aged eight to 18.

They are suitable for beginners and musicians who are already in a band and want to improve their skills.

The hour-long workshops are on Tuesdays at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm during term time.

For more details call 01255 822783.