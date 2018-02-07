IN this week's Clacton, Frinton & Walton Gazette ... on sale NOW.
- Council bosses defend delay over tip clean-up
- 'Our dream of having a baby is in tatters'
- Trade chairman quits over lack of council support
- Daughter 'murdered in fit of rage'
- Motor rally unveils maps of 5 stages around Tendring
- Masked robber attacks vulnerable man in Clacton
- Buzz off! Council backs anti-loitering system
- Knifeman guilty of raids on stores
- Anger after legal bid to block housing fails
- Council spent £7k on bid to axe Christmas Wonderland
