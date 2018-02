WRESTLING returns to the ring at Clacton's Princes Theatre next week.

The stars of LDN Wrestling return for a night of over-the-top super-slamming on Tuesday night.

There is even the chance to pose with the wrestlers for a selfie after the show.

Doors open at 6.45pm and the action starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 (£15 concessions) from the box office on 01255 686633. Fans buying tickets for all three of this year's show get ten per cent off.