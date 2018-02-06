ESSEX County Council is set to land £3.7million in Government funding to prop up adult social care services.

The cash is part of £150 million set aside for social care in 2018/19.

The boost was announced by communities secretary Sajid Javid in a written ministerial statement yesterday.

John Spence, Essex County Council cabinet for health and adult social care, said: "Of course we welcome this announcement and the additional funding for adult social care.

"I am especially heartened that the government has listened to local authorities across the country and responded.

"It is very clear that social care is struggling and that we need a sustainable answer to the problem."

He added: "That is why the proposed Green Paper on Social Care is so important, and we shall be playing our full part to engage and urge all parties to work together to help ensure we get a solution."

The money will come from an expected underspend elsewhere in Mr Javid's department and it follows a decision by Conservative-run Northamptonshire County Council to signal it is near to effective bankruptcy, citing “severe financial challenges”, particularly over social care.

The council issued a section 114 notice imposing financial controls and banned spending on all services except statutory obligations to safeguard vulnerable people.

Gary Porter, chair of the Local Government Association said the money will help councils tackle some immediate social care pressures but labelled it a “a temporary measure".