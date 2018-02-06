A YOUNGSTER has been elected as a member of a multi-school council.

Felix Doran, aged five, of St Andrew’s Primary School, in Weeley, was one of three candidates who put themselves forward.

The children met to vote for a head boy and girl for the multi-school council, a project that was set up to improve awareness and inclusion of youngsters with disabilities.

Felix gave a speech to a room of 150 children and adults explaining how he will help improve the multi-schools council so that more young people can spread the message of inclusion and understanding.

His election means that he will have a key role improving understanding of disability and the need for inclusion in the community.