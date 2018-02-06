BIG-HEARTED pupils pulled on their best woolly hats in aid of a soup kitchen which benefits homeless people.

Youngsters from Oakwood Infants Primary School, in Clacton, were asked to make a small donation to wear their favourite hats for the fundraiser.

The whole infant school got involved and about 360 children sported their favourite hat.

Some of the woolly hats worn by the pupils included bobble hats, animal-themed hats and videogame characters.

The cash raised will go to the Pier Avenue Baptist Church to help buy soup, sandwiches and hot drinks, which are handed out every Thursday evening.

This is not the first time the pupils have helped those less fortunate.

Over the festive period the school raised £150 for the soup kitchen after parents were asked to make a donation at each of their Christmas plays.

The pupils will also be given the chance to visit the people who run the soup kitchen over the next few weeks to see how their fundraising has made a difference to the community.

Learning mentor Karen Warbis said it was a great fundraiser for the school.

“We are pleased so many children came to school in their woolly hats and gave a donation to go to homeless people,” she said.

“The children and parents at Oakwood are so generous and we would like to thank them for their contributions.

“The children are aware of how fortunate they are and how important it is to care about other people.”