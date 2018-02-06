A VIOLENT thug serving a nine year prison sentence for kicking a drug user to death has admitted biting a nightclub doorman on the cheek.

Lloyd Deacon, 28, assaulted two members of staff at Ten Bar, in Crouch Street, Colchester, after he was asked to leave.

Deacon, of Parson’s Field, Dedham, has a history in boxing, Thai boxing and martial arts.

A previous hearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard a row had broken out between Deacon and another customer at the town centre nightspot.

Ashley Petchey, prosecuting, said: “One of the door staff asked him to leave and when he got outside, the defendant threw a punch.

“He then tried to restrain him, but the defendant bit him on the cheek whilst growling like a dog.”

Deacon admitted two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

Deacon had allegedly brandished a metal chain during the attack, which took place in March 2016, but denied a charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

The thug was jailed last month after launching a devastating kick at vulnerable drug user Gary Bassett, who had refused to share his crack cocaine.

He was arrested and charged with murder following the confrontation in an alleyway in Basildon, in July last year.

Deacon denied murder, but was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed by Judge Charles Gratwicke QC.

After the sentencing, senior investigating officer Det Con Insp Stephen Jennings of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said Deacon will have to live with what he did.

He said: “Deacon could have left the argument and walked away. Instead he now faces a significant number of years behind bars and will have to live with the tragic consequences of his actions.”

Judge Gratwicke described Deacon as a “violent man, prepared to inflict violence on others when crossed.”

The charge of possessing an offensive weapon was left to lie on file by prosecutors.

He will be sentenced for the town centre attack at a future hearing, expected to be held at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Addressing Deacon, who appeared via a live prison video link, Judge Gratwicke said: “I haven’t got time to deal with this case this morning.

“I wasn’t aware I was going to be invited to sentence, if I had known I would have put it back until later in the week.

“I will deal with it as soon as I can.”