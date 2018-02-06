PLANS are well under way to set up a new £10,000 community-owned company to help regeneration in Jaywick.

Residents are being urged to take a major role in the organisation which is being formed in a bid to help improve people’s lives.

A steering group has already been set up and has met twice and hopes to have a Jaywick Revival community interest company operating by the end of this month.

A mission statement will be agreed and a brand and logo will be created at the next meeting tonight.

The company will be run by a board of 11 directors and a list of priorities is to being drawn up, along with a business plan.

Among the priorities highlighted so far are a community shop, housing, support for tenants and landlords, a Jaywick Sands Festival, support for families and vulnerable people, a community café, improved transport, land ownership, employment units and training opportunities.

The initiative is being supported by a not-for-profit company called DERIC – Developing and Empowering Resources in Communities.

It offered up to £10,000 in grant funding to help get the organisation up and running.

Spokesman Ritchard Brazil, who attended a meeting last Wednesday, said he is confident the new company will be set up in just a few weeks.

He said: “The whole process is coming together well and we had a number of residents attend the meeting on Wednesday.

“The plan is to get more involved as things go forward and all residents will be able to buy shares in the company at 1p each, sold in blocks of 100.

“Anyone who lives, works or has a genuine connection with Jaywick Sands will be able to buy one of these blocks.

“There will also be other companies and organisations which will be interested in providing financial backing. It will be hard work but it is very doable.

“It is all about Jaywick Sands Revival playing a part in the overall regeneration of Jaywick Sands.”

Tendring Council’s Paul Honeywood has special responsibility for Jaywick and has been attending the meetings.

“I am encouraged by the enthusiasm shown for the company so far and it will be down to residents’ participation as to just how successful this can be,” he said.

“There is certainly the potential for the company to support Tendring Council’s aims to regenerate Jaywick Sands and play its part in the process.”

For more information, contact alison.gibbs@essex.gov.uk.