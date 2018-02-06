A MAN was knocked to the ground after being assaulted by a masked robber in Clacton.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was walking along St Andrew's Road when he was attacked by the man.

The incident happened at about 2am on Sunday, February 4.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for information following a robbery in Clacton.

"The victimwas walking along St Andrews Road towards Wellesley Road when he was approached by a man.

"The man, who was wearing a mask and gloves, demanded the victims’ belongings and stole a wallet and keys.

"The victim was also assaulted and knocked to the ground."

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/16467/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.