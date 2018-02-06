DETAILS and pictures of four more people caught drink driving over the Christmas period have been released by Essex Police.

The force ran their annual anti-drink and drug driving campaign throughout December where 148 people were arrested and have chosen to release custody images of those convicted to act as a deterrent to anyone else.

Robert Donaldson was caught in Cymbeline Way, Colchester, just after 2.30pm on December 19.

The 63-year-old of London Road, Bishop's Stortford, was given a four week prison sentence suspended for a year.

He was also banned from driving for 60 months and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £115 victim surcharge and a £120 fine.

Teenager Benjamin Merchant of Fingringhoe Road, Colchester, was stopped in the early hours of December 23 in Lower Road, Peldon.

Merchant, 19, was banned from driving for 16 months. He must pay £280 in court fees.

Thomasz Maslowski, of Rayleigh Close, Colchester, was caught on the road where he lives just before 7.30pm on December 15.

He was given a 26 month driving ban and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Jordan Brazitis, 22, of Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross, was stopped at the Weeley roundabout just after 1.30am on December 23.

He was handed an 18 month disqualification, fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.