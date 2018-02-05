MOSQUITO sounds to deter troublemaking youths from parts the coastline are set to be created.

Frinton and Walton town councillors agreed to trial devices which create the high-pitch noise for a three-month period.

The devices produce a high frequency sound which can mostly only be heard by young people.

The noise emitted is not painful or harmful, but is designed to be irritating noise, in the hope youngsters will be put off loitering in the area.

Some councillors want to install the devices in the shelters by the seafront after a spate of vandalism.

Deputy mayor Iris Johnson said: “We should have respect for the younger people, but they don’t have respect the elderly. The damage to the bus shelters is appalling. We have to take some action and this is the best way forward.

Mayor Robert Bucke added: “It could be a temporary fix, but it is a substantial problem. The shelters aren’t ours, but we do pay to maintain them.”

However, other councillors say it would be a shame to install the devices and said it would be more proactive to get involved with younger members of the community.

Walton councillor Delyth Miles: “This is a real shame. Young people have to go somewhere. I’ve worked with young people all my life and I really do not think this is the answer. It’s clearly just moving the problem on.

“I also think it will be detrimental to people with hearing aids - there’s a lot of elderly people in this area.”

Councillor Vanda Watling argued against fitting the devices agreed with the decision not have the devices fitted and suggested that dogs and other animals would be affected by the high frequency sounds.

She said Vanda Watling, councillor for : “Where are these young people going to go?

“Most of the young people in this area are law-abiding citizens.”

“To me it’s awful we’re putting these in place as they won’t be able to enjoy the area.”

“I don’t believe this is the right way forward - I think this is a disappointing decision.”

Despite the conflicting arguments, the councillors made the decision has been made to trial the anti-loitering devices for three months.