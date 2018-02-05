A DAD-OF-TWO is cycling from Essex to Wessex to raise money for a charity which tackles awareness of men’s mental health issues.

Paul Card, of Walton Road, Frinton, sets off on the 250-mile trip on his road bike to Yeovil, in Somerset, on April, 19.

He hopes to raise £600 for the Lions Barber Collective charity – a new initiative which trains barbers to talk, listen and advise customers when they are sitting in their chairs.

While Paul, 33, is in Somerset, he will also visit the Annual Wessex Beardsmen beard and moustache competition.

Paul, pictured, who is father to Isabelle, aged six, and five-month-old son Jude, said he used to suffer from bouts of depression.

But he started to talk about his problems and picked up a love of cycling which brightened his mood.

“The charity is something close to my heart – I just wish something like this was there when I was suffering,” he said.

“I had a low part in my life when I was quite big and I just felt very negative about myself.

“But the exercise helped a lot and I decided to speak to people rather than keep it to myself.

“In 2013, I started to cycle and I felt better.”

Paul is also shaving off the 10-inch beard he has been growing since September 2016 on March 3 to raise even more cash for the charity.

The Essex and Suffolk Water technician is hoping to complete the epic bike ride in two days.

He said: “It’ll be a solo trip so I’ll take my sleeping bag and it’s a case of sleeping under the stars and then carrying on.

“I’ve been training and I’ve really stepped it up over the past couple of days. Most days you can catch me on my bike in the area.”

Paul has already raised £100 for the Lions Barber Collective. To donate, visit JustGiving and search “Beardcycle”.