AN INJURED factory worker had to be rescued from a 10ft platform after falling from a ladder.

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, hazardous area response team, known as HART, firefighters and specialist crews from the urban search and rescue team were all called to EDME in High Street Mistley on Monday.

A worker at the malting's factory had fallen from a ladder at about 7am.

But he had landed on a 10ft high platform and was stranded and injured.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters and specialist crews from our urban search and rescue team were called to help rescue a man who had fallen and injured himself inside a large warehouse building in Mistley.

"The man had fallen down a ladder onto a walkway which was approximately 10 foot from the ground.

"The casualty was assessed by the HART team and placed onto a stretcher.

"Crews used rescue ropes to carefully lowered him down to ground level.

"The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service at 9.10am."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance service said: "A man, believed to be in his 40s, was treated for hip, leg and ankle injuries and was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further treatment."