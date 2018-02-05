MAGISTRATES chose to be sympathetic towards a meat thief who stole from Lidl while on a suspended sentence.

Tony Woods,41, walked out of the shop in St Osyth Road, Clacton with eight packs of lamb steaks worth £26.

A prolific shoplifter with more than 20 previous offences for theft, the court heard this time Woods’ benefits had stopped and he had not eaten in days. But he was 14 months into a 18-month suspended sentence when he stole the lamb.

Levent Kemal, mitigating, said: “Mr Woods committed this offence because his benefits had stopped and he was facing financial hardship.

“He says he’s been homeless for a year, living in a tent up and down the country from Clacton to London.

“This is a low value theft and an unsophisticated crime with little pay. It was an act of desperation and he made the wrong decision.”

Woods, of Beach Approach, St Osyth, admitted the crime at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £50, will pay Lidl back for the meat plus pay £115 court costs.

The suspended sentence operational period was extended for three months.