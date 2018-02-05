A PETITION has been launched in a bid to reverse a decision to axe a bus route in Jaywick.

First Bus has announced it would be scrapping a number of bus routes across north Essex earlier this month.

As part of the changes the No12 First Bus service will be replaced by a new No4 route operating between Jaywick, Clacton town centre, Great Clacton, Burrsville and Clacton Factory Outlet.

But Golf Green ward councillor Roy Raby fears elderly residents will become isolated.

“I’ve taken this matter up with the bus company directly,” he said.

“Older people just won’t be able to get to town or even get around to the hospital.

“I’ve lived in Jaywick for 50 years and I’m trying to get the ball rolling.

“We’ve got to have this service for these people and I’m here to do that.” A petition has now been launched in an attempt to get the service back.

June Hindle, chairman of the Sacketts Grove Park Residents’ Association, wrote to Mr Raby outlining her concerns over the bus route changes.

She said most people living on Sacketts Grove are retired and would find the extra walk to the bus stop at the Three Jays pub too far.

She said elderly residents would need to use taxis to get around.

Hedingham Buses has no plans to change its X72 or No130 services, which serve the Tudor Estate via Millers Barn Road.

But Mrs Hindle says the Hedingham buses only run until 2pm and miss out vital stops across the estate.

She said: “The Hedingham bus starts in the early morning, but then stops at 2pm and that’s why we started the petition.”

Petitions are available in the post office and shops until the weekend.

A spokesman for First Essex said: “We constantly monitor our services and analyse all journeys on all routes to ensure the frequency, route and overall network is both sustainable, and provides bus services to and from areas where people want to travel.

“In relation to the upcoming change with service 12, only small numbers of people have been using the service from the Sackets Grove, Tudor estate in Jaywick, which is why we will be serving the outskirts of the area with our service 4 to accommodate the majority of travellers.

“This change should not inconvenience people wanting to travel from the Tudor estate as other bus operators presently serve the area.”