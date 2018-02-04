Two Essex Police have been commended after talking a man down from a bridge on the M25.

Just before 7am yesterday (Saturday February 3) police received a number of reports from members of the public, concerned for a man on a bridge overlooking the M25.

A man was seen by people, sitting on the wrong side of the railings with his legs dangling off the side.

Pc Bob Colbert and Pc Dean Young were on the scene in less than four minutes.

Pc Young began approaching the man whilst Pc Colbert helped to organise a temporary road closure.

After reassuring the man that he was there to help, Pc Young gained his trust and was able to bring him to safety.

The man was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Pc Young said: “Incidents like this can often be very challenging but it’s important we try to remain calm to ensure the people involved get the help they need.



“There is nothing more satisfying than being able to help someone, going home and putting your head on the pillow at night knowing you’ve made a difference.”