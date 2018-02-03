A PERSON has died after being struck by a train at Ardleigh in Essex.

The victim, who has not yet being identified, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, February 3.

The tragic incident was reported to the British Transport Police at about 4.55pm.

It is not being treated as suspicious.

A BTP spokesman said: "BTP officers were called to Bargate Lane, Ardleigh, after a report that a person had been struck by a train.

"Medics from the East of England Ambulance service also attended.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."

The train involved was travelling between Colchester and Norwich.