MISTY-RIOUS GIRL: This week's Star Pet is Misty, who belongs to Kelly Dixon and Robert Martin, of Wellesley Road, Clacton. Kelly said: "She is such a sweet, loving, and affectionate girl, who loves her treats and loves to play. She is always happy to see us and we couldn't be without her." Send your Star Pets to cf.gazette@newsquest.co.uk, with your name, address and why you love them.